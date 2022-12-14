2 women, teen boy murdered in Bishop Lavis

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, said that details around the deadly attack were sketchy at this stage and authorities were calling on anyone with information to come forward.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say they're investigating the murder of two women and a 13-year-old boy in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis.

Detectives were deployed to the scene after 5am on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, said that details around the deadly attack were sketchy at this stage and authorities were calling on anyone with information to come forward.

"The motive for the attack on the two females aged 46 and 54 and a 13-year-old boy in Marlin Street is yet to be determined. According to reports, all three victims sustained fatal head injuries and it is yet to be determined if they were shot or assaulted."

Another triple murder rocked Bishop Lavis last month.

The province's anti-gang unit is still investigating it.