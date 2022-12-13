Steenhuisen: ANC to blame for load shedding, not De Ruyter & Eskom

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the country out of load shedding or to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was not responsible for the rolling power cuts.

South Africa has been on stage five load shedding since the weekend.

READ: Stage 5 power cuts set to continue as Eskom battles breakdowns, bad weather

The utility has cited breakdowns at some of its power stations and the loss of generating units.

Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the country out of load shedding or to step aside.

He insisted that the African National Congress (ANC) was to blame.

READ: Eskom mum on how long stage 5 power cuts will continue

"This is not Eskom's fault, it's not Andre de Ruyter's fault. It's your and your party's failure of policy and leadership over two decades to get on top of this issue. Let me remind you, Mr President, it was you in 2015 who told us as South Africans that within 18 months to two years we would forget that the problems within Eskom and load shedding ever happened," Steenhuisen said.