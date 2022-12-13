Speaker rejects ATM's second request for secret ballot on Section 89 report

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rejected the African Transformation Movement (ATM)'s second request for a secret ballot in Tuesday's vote on whether to continue with an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rejected the African Transformation Movement (ATM)'s second request for a secret ballot in Tuesday's vote on whether to continue with an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that by its nature, Parliament was a highly-politicised space.

But in a letter to the party, she said that she did not believe the atmosphere was so toxic or highly charged that MPs would be prevented from exercising their vote in accordance with their conscience, through an open voting procedure.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that this was borne out of the various views that had been freely and publicly expressed in recent days.

The Speaker said that she had a constitutional responsibility to ensure an environment of accountability and at the same time maintaining transparency and openness.

For these reasons, she could not accede to the ATM’s request for a secret ballot.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo: "The Speaker has also noted the concerns around vote buying and it was her view that this in fact could be facilitated by a cloud of secrecy. She told political party leaders that her position on the matter therefore stands and accordingly she will not accede to their request for the use of a secret ballot voting procedure when the Assembly considers the report of the Section 89 panel."