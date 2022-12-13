SIU recommends prosecution of two bigwigs in Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal

On Tuesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi released the results of an SIU probe into hundreds of millions of rands worth of dodgy payments out of Tembisa Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recommended that two of the businesspeople implicated in the corruption scandal at Tembisa Hospital be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and for disciplinary action to be instituted against suspended hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi.

On Tuesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi released the results of an SIU probe into hundreds of millions of rands worth of dodgy payments from Tembisa Hospital.

These allegations were brought to the fore via a News24 investigation that revealed that in the weeks leading up to her death, Gauteng Department of Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged a string of suspicious transactions at the hospital that totaled R850 million.

The SIU probe vindicated her concerns, pointing to “serious” maladministration and irregular procurement processes.

In the report, the SIU said its findings confirmed the allegations of maladministration and possible fraud and corruption related to the supply chain management process at Tembisa Hospital.

It further confirmed that fraudulent suppliers and/or service providers were conducting business with the Gauteng Department of Health at the facility and that potentially fraudulent payments were made.

The SIU also said its investigation confirmed the irregular appointment of service providers and uncovered numerous irregularities in respect of the bid documents that were put up.

It recommended that two of the apparent kingpins, businessmen Morgan Maumela and Stefan Govindraju, whose companies scored more than R700 million’s worth of work collectively, be referred to the NPA for providing the department with false information.

It also recommended that suspended Mthunzi who signed off on the relevant purchase order requests faces disciplinary action for “failing in his duties as accounting authority”.

The government said the process of instituting disciplinary action was already under way.