Section of popular Muizenberg Beach in CT closed until further notice

The City of Cape Town said that an electrical failure at the Clifton Road sewer pump station had led to the decision to close this section of the beach.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced that a section of Muizenberg Beach has been closed to the public.

The city said that the closure would be in place until further notice.

The City of Cape Town said that beachgoers who frequented the beach would have to find another spot to enjoy their holidays this December.

It has closed this section of False Bay coastline but it's only temporary.

City health officials have advised that the beach between Muizenberg Pavillion and Sunrise Beach would be closed as a precautionary measure.

It said that further updates would be provided when it would be re-opened to the public.

Members of the public are warned to avoid contact with the water until further notice.