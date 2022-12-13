SA Weather Service downgrades thunderstorm level warning for Joburg

The weather service said that it was expecting cloudy conditions and rainfall to persist throughout the week and that the city should expect more flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services has moved its warning for the City of Joburg from level five to level two thunderstorms but emergency services will remain on high alert.

#JhbFloods: The police and Jo’burg Emergency Services have not confirmed any fatalities. However, some locals believe a driver and passengers driving in a red Polo vehicle may have drowned. The roof of the vehicle is captured in this video. ND pic.twitter.com/tMrWZ3VbtJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2022

The heavy rain has been wreaking havoc across the country for almost two weeks, with some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities also battling with severe damages due to mudslides and flooding.

The SA Weather Service's Puseletso Mofokeng: "We are expecting that other provinces will also see severe thunderstorms, more especially over Free State and the Eastern Cape, including some eastern areas of the Western Cape, remembering that it's been flooding especially over the city of Johannesburg, so in that case, any amount of rainfall could lead to flooding."