Ramaphosa says newly deployed police officers will strengthen fight against GBV
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed over 9,000 new police officers at a passing-out parade in Pretoria. The new officers were sworn into the police service after completing a nine-month training course.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that newly deployed police officers would strengthen the battle against gender-based violence (GBV)-related crimes in the country.
Ramaphosa has welcomed over 9,000 new police officers at a passing-out parade in Pretoria.
The new officers were sworn into the police service after completing a nine-month training course.
The new police officers received a warm welcome into the service, with President Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele present.
Keynote address by President @CyrilRamaphosa at the @SAPoliceService #PassingOutParade, SAPS Tshwane Academy, Pretoria. https://t.co/pujaGZqFhE#MoreBootsOnTheGround pic.twitter.com/gOxyF0lYcuPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 13, 2022
#sapsHQ March past of #PoliceTrainees who have shown perseverance and worked hard to become members of the SAPS. #Project10K#MoreBootsOnTheGround' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 13, 2022
NPl pic.twitter.com/9Kh8lV2P2f
#sapsHQ The well-trained and competent prospective police officials will be part of the #SaferFestiveSeason operations to dominate every corner in the country to limit a space for any form of criminality and deter criminals from scourging the communities.#Project10K' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 13, 2022
NP pic.twitter.com/rGfq2J273g
READ: More boots on the ground will help fight crime this festive season: Masemola
Despite the heavy rain, the new officers started the day with a parade just before they were officially declared constables.
The president has requested them to take matters of gender-based violence seriously.
He said that GBV had become an issue that needed much urgency.
"And these will include family violence, child protection and sexual assault units and also our and also our capacity to fight gender-based violence," President Ramaphosa said.
The 9,000 new constables complement Ramaphosa’s promise during his State of the Nation Address to employ 10,000 people into the police service.