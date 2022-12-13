Go

Ramaphosa says newly deployed police officers will strengthen fight against GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed over 9,000 new police officers at a passing-out parade in Pretoria. The new officers were sworn into the police service after completing a nine-month training course.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the South African Police Service Passing-Out Parade at SAPS Tshwane Academy, Pretoria on Tuesday 13 December 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
13 December 2022 11:02

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that newly deployed police officers would strengthen the battle against gender-based violence (GBV)-related crimes in the country.

Ramaphosa has welcomed over 9,000 new police officers at a passing-out parade in Pretoria.

The new officers were sworn into the police service after completing a nine-month training course.

The new police officers received a warm welcome into the service, with President Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele present.

Despite the heavy rain, the new officers started the day with a parade just before they were officially declared constables.

The president has requested them to take matters of gender-based violence seriously.

He said that GBV had become an issue that needed much urgency.

"And these will include family violence, child protection and sexual assault units and also our and also our capacity to fight gender-based violence," President Ramaphosa said.

The 9,000 new constables complement Ramaphosa’s promise during his State of the Nation Address to employ 10,000 people into the police service.

