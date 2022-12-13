Ramaphosa says newly deployed police officers will strengthen fight against GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed over 9,000 new police officers at a passing-out parade in Pretoria. The new officers were sworn into the police service after completing a nine-month training course.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that newly deployed police officers would strengthen the battle against gender-based violence (GBV)-related crimes in the country.

Ramaphosa has welcomed over 9,000 new police officers at a passing-out parade in Pretoria.

The new officers were sworn into the police service after completing a nine-month training course.

The new police officers received a warm welcome into the service, with President Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele present.