Ramaphosa deploys over 9,000 new police officers help curb crime against SMMEs

Ramaphosa and the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, welcomed over 9,000 officers into the police service after they completed a nine-month training course.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the deployment of new police officers was a move to curb the rate of crime against small enterprises in communities across the country.

Speaking at the passing out parade in Pretoria on Monday morning, Ramaphosa said robberies against small businesses proved to be negatively impacting the economy.

"When crime is high, small businesses cannot thrive because they have to spend more of their resources on security and it is difficult to persuade companies to invest. Crime affects the safety and well-being of our communities.