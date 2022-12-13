Protests against ANC, Ramaphosa flare up at CT City Hall over Section 89 report

It's understood that the group, led by expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, tried to get closer to the Cape Town City Hall precinct when officers intervened and pushed them back.

CAPE TOWN - A small group of protesters on Tuesday against the African National Congress (ANC) and President Cyril Ramaphosa clashed with police officers outside Parliament.

This came ahead of the debate and vote on the findings of the Section 89 panel report.

Tuesday's parliamentary proceedings will determine whether an impeachment process will be instituted against Ramaphosa.

The report found that the president might have violated his oath of office when he tried to cover up the theft of more than $500,000 from his Limpopo game farm.

Cape Town residents expressed mixed reactions to the Phala Phala Section 89 debacle.

The Grand Parade opposite the Cape Town City Hall was cordoned off with dozens of police officers patrolling the area.

Some residents shared their views on the Phala Phala saga.

Said one: “Cyril Ramaphosa must go!”

“I think it’s just a big, big joke. It just shows what’s wrong with our country. It’s just bringing to light all the corruption that is happening. There’s a lot of theft going around, and I think this government should fall,” another chipped in.

Opposition Members of Parliament feel that Ramaphosa should vacate office over the matter.