Pandor worried about gender parity in the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said that she was worried about gender parity in the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Pandor, an ANC NEC member, made the comments during a media briefing on the country's diplomatic affairs.

During the briefing, Pandor appeared to back President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the ANC's national elective conference set to kick-off at the end of the week.

Ramaphosa, who is dealing with the fallout from the Phala Phala scandal, is the top contender for another term as president.

Pandor assured the media that the country's diplomatic ties hadn't been rattled by the uncertainty around Ramaphosa's political future.

"One or two colleagues have called but they don't want the minutiae of the issue, they're more interested in is South Africa stable? Should we anticipate a kind of conflict which will harm the stability? And I have assured them that even when the temperature appears very high in South Africa, we remain a stable democracy."

With only two women in the running for a top six post, Pandor also hit out at the party's lack of representation at top structures.