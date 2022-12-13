Pandor: Depts of Defence, Home Affairs must account for Russian vessel docking

The vessel, named 'Lady R', raised eyebrows when it docked at the national key point last week, instead of docking at the Table Bay harbour with other commercial vessels.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has refused to be drawn to comment on the mysterious Russian vessel that docked at the Simons Town naval base.

READ: DA MP demands answers on docking of Russian vessel at Simon's Town naval base

The vessel, named Lady R, raised eyebrows when it docked at the national key point last week, instead of docking at the Table Bay harbour with other commercial vessels.

The DA is among opposition parties demanding answers but Pandor said that the Department of Defence and Home Affairs must account.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has admitted that the US flagged the visit by the cargo vessel on South African shores.

READ: DA urges SA govt to lift 'secrecy' over docked Russian freighter

Lady R, which docked at a naval base under a shroud of secrecy, is reportedly sanctioned by the US for secretly carrying arms.

Claims that the vessel only offloaded cargo on at night and during load shedding has further fueled speculation.

While the vessel has since left the port, the DA wants to know what business it had in the country.

The same questions were posed to Pandor at a briefing on the country's diplomatic affairs.

At best, Pandor said that she could only examine the sanctions breached.

"Unilateral sanctions are a problem," Pandor said.

The minister added that while she was aware of the concerns by the US, her department could not account for the vessel.