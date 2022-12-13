Nearly 10,000 police recruits to bolster crime-fighting effort, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Policing specialist Eldred de Klerk said after the government employed new police officers - it also needs to ensure it provides them with adequate resources to do their jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said they would assist with curbing among "family violence, child protection and sexual offences" among other crimes.

The officers completed a nine-month training course with police academies across the country.

De Klerk said the new women and men in blue will only strengthen the South African Police Service’s capabilities if they are geared for the job.

He said boosting capacity will only be meaningful if the cops are adequately resourced.

“Now we need to augment and strengthen its capabilities so that these young people have the necessary tools and systems and processes and infrastructure in which to do their job and to do their job effectively, adequately and enjoyably.”

De Klerk said he hopes the police service is not just employing them to be regular police.

He said that the officers should form relationships with the citizens they serve.

The new boots on the ground will also need guidance from the police service to steer them in the right direction in the battle against crime – added de Klerk.