Mop-up ops under way in parts of WC after storm

Footage of flooded roads and homes have been widely shared on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations are underway in several parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday morning after a storm brought heavy rains over the past two days.

Footage of flooded roads and homes were widely shared on social media.

The SA Weather Service issued a Level 3 severe thunderstorm warning and this forecast is in place until 10pm on Tuesday night.

Western Cape Disaster Management's Colin Deiner explained which areas were the most affected.

"'There were two kinds of periods that we had - the one period affected mostly the Berg River, Piketberg, Porterville Malmesbury, this is all Sunday night. And then yesterday, of course, we had that second one which was the Paarl area - Stellenbosch and Langeberg, where we had a lot of trees and branches on cars, various health facilities across the province were affected, so there was a lot of water coming down."

Deiner said that there'd been a lot of localised flooding.

And thankfully, most affected residents were safe.

"We've got no specific large-scale displacement, which we really thankful for, but we did a flight yesterday morning over the Tankwa-Karoo coming across the province, just checking on reports of people missing. Fortunately, nobody has been reported missing and obviously, we did another reconnaissance this morning just to make sure what area needs to be covered."