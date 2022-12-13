Mkhize: Not all members adhering to ANC step-aside policy

African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful, Zweli Mkhize, said that the ANC’s step-aside policy could not be used to punish other members while protecting some within the party.

Mkhize, who resigned as health minister after being implicated in the Digital Vibes corruption saga, said that not all members were adhering to the policy.

He was speaking in Soweto, where he was ramping up his presidential campaign ahead of the party’s national elective conference, which starts on Friday.

The step-aside policy states that ANC members who are implicated in corruption or any other serious crimes should refrain from taking part in all official party and government activities pending the outcome of their cases.

Last week, the decision by the integrity commission on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside was deferred to the ANC elective conference, where it would form part of the organisational report.

Mkhize, an ANC NEC member, said that the policy would continue to cause division in the party unless clear guidelines were adopted in the upcoming conference.

"We want an ANC that is aligned to the challenges of our people, an ANC that makes sure that the state and government are all here to serve our people," Mkhize said.

The election of the next ANC president will take place on Friday night in Nasrec.