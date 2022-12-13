Lesufi releases SIU report into millions of alleged graft at Tembisa Hospital

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi released the SIU's preliminary report into the hundreds of millions of rands of alleged graft at the busy state-run hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into Tembisa Hospital appeared to confirm slain Gauteng Department of Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran's suspicions of mass looting.

The report followed a News24 investigation that revealed that, in the weeks leading up to her murder, Deokaran flagged R850 million's worth of dodgy payments out of Tembisa Hospital.

Lesufi said that the SIU's report also indicated that there was possible graft taking place, including fraudulent payments and irregular appointments of contractors.

He said 227 companies were investigated, and that the vast majority of these companies could be linked to a handful of kingpins: Stefan Govindraju, Morgan and Aluwani Maumela, Rudolf and Linhle Mazibukom and Sello Sekhokho.

They scored a combined total of more than R900 million's worth of work.

While the SIU was brought on board in terms of a secondment agreement with the provincial government, Lesufi said a full investigation, in terms of a presidential proclamation, was recommended now.

In the meantime, he said the government's position was that all those responsible for the looting must be "hunted down", so they could "answer for their sins" in court and the law could take its course.