Kubayi: Dept working hard to ensure more people aren't displaced by flooding

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that she believed that the number of affected households could be as high as 2,000 and they were working hard to ensure that most residents were protected.

Aftermath of flooding in Snake Park in Soweto on 12 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
13 December 2022 07:04

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that they were on high alert for possible heavy rains in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Wet weather has engulfed Gauteng for over a week now, with hundreds of people being displaced.

Kubayi said that she believed that the number of affected households could be as high as 2,000 and they were working hard to ensure that most residents were protected.

Hloniphile Xaba is a grandmother of six and the sole breadwinner living in Snake Park in Soweto. She said that her home was swept away last week during heavy downpours.

"We are in a dire situation. I don't know how we will get out of this. I'm old and I don't know where my grandchildren are going to sleep," Xaba said.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that they want to ensure that the number of residents in Xaba’s position did not increase.

"Going forward, we want to have a proactive mechanism so that from Human Settlements we are not found wanting. It is very clear with these disasters, that planning in our cities has changed."

Kubayi vowed that government would rebuild houses for residents who lost their homes.

