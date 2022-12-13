Kubayi: Dept working hard to ensure more people aren't displaced by flooding Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that she believed that the number of affected households could be as high as 2,000 and they were working hard to ensure that most residents were protected. Mmamaloko Kubayi

Gauteng flooding JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that they were on high alert for possible heavy rains in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Wet weather has engulfed Gauteng for over a week now, with hundreds of people being displaced. READ: Mine sludge worsens Soweto flooding, leaving residents without overnight shelter Kubayi said that she believed that the number of affected households could be as high as 2,000 and they were working hard to ensure that most residents were protected. In Snake Park, some residents told EWN that their homes have been totally ruined. ND pic.twitter.com/qSx4eQOo6N EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2022

#JhbFloods: The police and Jo’burg Emergency Services have not confirmed any fatalities. However, some locals believe a driver and passengers driving in a red Polo vehicle may have drowned. The roof of the vehicle is captured in this video. ND pic.twitter.com/tMrWZ3VbtJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2022

Hloniphile Xaba is a grandmother of six and the sole breadwinner living in Snake Park in Soweto. She said that her home was swept away last week during heavy downpours.

"We are in a dire situation. I don't know how we will get out of this. I'm old and I don't know where my grandchildren are going to sleep," Xaba said.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that they want to ensure that the number of residents in Xaba’s position did not increase.

"Going forward, we want to have a proactive mechanism so that from Human Settlements we are not found wanting. It is very clear with these disasters, that planning in our cities has changed."

Kubayi vowed that government would rebuild houses for residents who lost their homes.