Jo'burg City Power on standby at all the service delivery centres

The utility has seen close to 5,000 calls being logged recently - with many in the past 24 hours coming from Roodepoort and Hurtshill.

JOHANNESBURG - Jo'burg City Power said that it increased its resources at different service delivery centres to attend to the outages caused by rainfall and flooding.

The utility said that due to load shedding, its teams were divided between responding to maintenance calls and restoring power after load shedding.

Response time to some areas has been delayed due to flooded roads - added City Power.

According to the City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, teams are working to resolve the backlog.

"While we anticipate more challenges with the rain pounding across the serviced areas of City Power, our teams including contractors - who have been working hard to address most of this backlogs - are on standby in all the service delivery centres, ready to respond," he said.