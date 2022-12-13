Hawks raid Tembisa Hospital over R850m probe into irregular contracts

The hospital had been embroiled in allegations of fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation or the Hawks on Tuesday executed a search and seizure operation at the Tembisa Hospital.

The raid is in connection with R850 million investigation into irregular contracts.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that they were investigating irregular contracts awarded by the hospital's supply chain management department.

“A search-and-seizure operation was conducted by the Gauteng Hawks serious corruption investigation based on information received of irregular contracts awarded by supply chain management at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital to 217 service providers.

“The search-and-seizure operation emanated from an inquiry into allegations of fraud and corruption at the hospital.”