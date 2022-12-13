Expert blames climate change for recent floods in KZN, Gauteng

While climate change appears to be the top culprit for the disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, UJ lecturer Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga has also admitted that poor spatial planning had only made it worse.

JOHANNESBURG - Built environment expert, Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga, has blamed climate change for the recent catastrophic flooding in parts of the country.

Officials in Durban and Joburg are scrambling to secure safety for residents as downpours continue.

While the inclement weather is expected to persist, disaster management teams are also working around the clock to prevent widescale infrastructural damage in both provinces.

READ: Dept of Human Settlements Ministers to visit areas affected by floods in Soweto

While climate change appears to be the top culprit for the disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, UJ lecturer Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga has also admitted that poor spatial planning had only made it worse.