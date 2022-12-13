Go

Expert blames climate change for recent floods in KZN, Gauteng

While climate change appears to be the top culprit for the disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, UJ lecturer Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga has also admitted that poor spatial planning had only made it worse.

Areas in Johannesburg's Region D were left flooded on 9 December 2022 after heavy rain. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter
Areas in Johannesburg's Region D were left flooded on 9 December 2022 after heavy rain. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter
13 December 2022 08:19

JOHANNESBURG - Built environment expert, Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga, has blamed climate change for the recent catastrophic flooding in parts of the country.

Officials in Durban and Joburg are scrambling to secure safety for residents as downpours continue.

While the inclement weather is expected to persist, disaster management teams are also working around the clock to prevent widescale infrastructural damage in both provinces.

READ: Dept of Human Settlements Ministers to visit areas affected by floods in Soweto

While climate change appears to be the top culprit for the disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, UJ lecturer Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga has also admitted that poor spatial planning had only made it worse.

"This is a climate change issue that we are facing," Sebola-Samanyanga said.

This year's flooding in KZN, which left more than 450 people dead and thousands more displaced, caught the government on the back foot.

READ: GP govt officials visit parts of Soweto affected by flooding

The torrential rains in that province surpassed the damage seen in the 2019 floods.

Sebola-Samanyanga said that since then, government should have bolstered its response to flash floods and mudslides, especially in vulnerable communities.

"We need to change the way we view and understand our cities," Sebola-Samanyanga said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi has called for a declaration of a provincial disaster in Gauteng.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA