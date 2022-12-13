Expert blames climate change for recent floods in KZN, Gauteng
While climate change appears to be the top culprit for the disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, UJ lecturer Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga has also admitted that poor spatial planning had only made it worse.
JOHANNESBURG - Built environment expert, Jackson Sebola-Samanyanga, has blamed climate change for the recent catastrophic flooding in parts of the country.
Officials in Durban and Joburg are scrambling to secure safety for residents as downpours continue.
While the inclement weather is expected to persist, disaster management teams are also working around the clock to prevent widescale infrastructural damage in both provinces.
#JhbFloods: One person was rescued from this vehicle after flash floods hit Soweto this morning. Side note: EWN spotted some people carrying tyres and a battery among other items that appear to have been stripped from the vehicle. ND pic.twitter.com/XcwD8zU88zEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2022
"This is a climate change issue that we are facing," Sebola-Samanyanga said.
This year's flooding in KZN, which left more than 450 people dead and thousands more displaced, caught the government on the back foot.
The torrential rains in that province surpassed the damage seen in the 2019 floods.
Sebola-Samanyanga said that since then, government should have bolstered its response to flash floods and mudslides, especially in vulnerable communities.
"We need to change the way we view and understand our cities," Sebola-Samanyanga said.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi has called for a declaration of a provincial disaster in Gauteng.