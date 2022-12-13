Dirco's Pandor confident SA will not be greylisted by FATF

The rating by the global money laundering and corruption watchdog could spell trouble for South Africa's economy, with fears that the country could lose its credibility as an investment destination.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has staved off concerns about the country being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

It would also make it difficult to do business abroad.

The National Assembly recently passed a bill that aims to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

At a media briefing on Monday, Pandor revealed she believed that the country could survive greylisting.

"We have done all that we believe is necessary to address inadequacies that they had indicate and I do think that South Africa has paid close attention to strengthening the inadequacies with respect to money laundering. And I think that just compared to many countries that have been greylisted, South Africa's financial and regulatory system and practices are far superior, and I would be very surprised if we were greylisted."