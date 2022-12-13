DA not at full strength for Parly debate & vote on Section 89 panel report

The DA currently has 84 seats in the 400-member National Assembly but will have 10 fewer MPs present for Tuesday’s key sitting.

CAPE TOWN - The pending debate and vote for impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa might not turn out so well for the opposition, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) missing no less than 10 MPs.

This means that 10 MPs out of those expected to vote in favour of adopting the Section 89 panel report won’t participate.

READ: ATM: Ramaphosa’s Section 89 report review is 'misguided'

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said that unforeseen circumstances mean they will be missing several members.

The DA currently has 84 seats in the 400-member National Assembly but will have 10 fewer MPs present for Tuesday’s key sitting.

But there is still confidence that other smaller opposition parties and some from the African National Congress (ANC) might vote in favour of adopting the Section 89 panel report.

This requires a simple majority of 51% of members present in the house.

Gwarube said that the party was missing a few MPs due to unforeseen reasons.

"We are fighting a by-election in the North West, so some of the people are involved in the by-election and two are out of the country for pre-approved leave that they had."

While it’s not entirely clear which other parties are missing members, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Elphas Buthelezi was confident of full attendance.

"We believe that all members will be in the House for one simple reason that this matter was supposed to be dealt with last week."

The sitting and debate will take place on Tuesday afternoon, with ANC MPs to receive their orders to reject the report at its meeting on Tuesday morning.