Carl Niehaus to appeal his expulsion from ANC

On Monday, the African National Congress (ANC)'s national disciplinary committee (NDC) expelled Niehaus, who faced six charges of misconduct in relation to comments he made in the lead-up to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Former uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veteran’s Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that he had instructed his legal representatives to appeal a decision by the African National Congress (ANC)'s national disciplinary committee (NDC) to expel him from the party.

On Monday, the NDC expelled Niehaus, who faced six charges of misconduct in relation to comments he made in the lead-up to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last year.

At the time, Niehaus claimed that the law was being used selectively as an instrument to fight political and factional battles.

Niehaus has described the decision as ridiculous.

"I reject this expulsion from the ANC with the contempt that it deserves. I've been a member of the African National Congress for 43 years, I've dedicated my life to the liberation struggle and to the African National Congress," Niehaus said.

Meanwhile, the ANC's national disciplinary committee has also postponed its investigation into suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

In a letter to Magashule, which Eyewitness News has seen, NDC chair, Ralph Mgijimi, informed him of its decision to accede to his request to present oral evidence.

It has set aside 14, 15 and 19 January for Magashule and his witnesses to testify before it.