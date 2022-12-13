Carl Niehaus encourages ANC MPs to vote against Ramaphosa on Section 89 report

Police earlier removed Niehaus and a group of ant-Ramaphosa protesters from outside Cape Town's City Hall, where the sitting is taking place.

CAPE TOWN - As parliament prepared on Tuesday to vote on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment proceedings, expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus insisted his membership is still valid.

Police earlier removed Niehaus and a group of anti-Ramaphosa protesters from outside Cape Town's City Hall, where the sitting took place.

Niehaus says he’s here today in his capacity as an ANC member. pic.twitter.com/xGv5Iqiwqz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2022

From 2pm, parliamentarians debated the findings of an independent panel that found the president may have violated his oath of office when he allegedly tried to cover up the theft of more than half a million dollars from his Limpopo game farm in 2020.

A group of anti-Ramaphosa protesters who descended on the Cape Town City Hall clashed with the police over their right to demonstrate.

Niehaus - who led the group - reminded the crowd he's also still the spokesperson of the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Associations.

"We demand of our Members of Parliament, the ANC members of Parliament because most of us here are ANC members. We demand of them to do the right thing, not to be intimidated, not to be scared, not to worry about

losing their jobs," he said.

Niehaus said his right to express his views was violated by police who maintained tight security in the area.

"My democratic right and my rights to freedom of speech is being violated right here at the 'doorstep' of the Parliament, it is a disgrace,"