DA calls on DBE to expedite probe into alleged matric exam cheating in Mp

The party said basic education Minister Angie Motshekga should also be summoned to explain to the portfolio committee how exam protocols were breached.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the completion of the Department of Basic Education's investigation into the alleged matric exam cheating before the release of the results in 2023.

The department is investigating a circuit in Mpumalanga, where WhatsApp was allegedly used by teachers to provide exam answers to some learners.

The party's Shadow Minister for Basic Education Baxolile Nodada: "Guilty teachers face strong consequences to dissuade other teachers from facilitating cheating, and ensuring that quality of future examination is not called into question."