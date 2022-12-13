ATM submits third request for secret ballot on Section 89 report

A third letter to the Speaker was delivered on Monday night, after an earlier request to allow MPs to vote in a closed ballot on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry was rejected.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is making a last-ditch attempt to get National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to agree to a secret ballot on Tuesday’s Section 89 impeachment report.

The ATM is giving the Speaker until noon on Tuesday, to review her decision, or face possible court action.

The ATM said that Mapisa-Nqakula had cited old arguments for Monday’s decision not to grant a secret ballot in Tuesday’s vote.

ATM president, Vuyo Zungula, said that African National Congress (ANC) members were under direct threat from party leadership if they did not vote against the report which suggests a further probe into the Phala Phala farm allegations against the president.

Zungula said that it was not only ANC members who would be challenged in voting with their conscience.

"Mr Nyhontso from the PAC received a threat that’s also in the public domain. Therefore we as the ATM believe the environment does not allow for an open ballot system of voting because of threats members of opposition parties have received."

Zungula said that the ANC NEC's instruction to vote against the report undermined the responsibility of Parliament to hold the president accountable.



"We are definitely in discussion with our legal advisors on court processes. But for now, we are not in a position to determine what is the best way because we need to hear from legal advisors."

The ANC caucus is meeting on Tuesday morning to confirm their marching orders of how they should treat the vote.