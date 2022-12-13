ATM: Ramaphosa’s Section 89 report review is 'misguided'

It contends that the president has not satisfied the test for direct access to the apex court.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was misguided in approaching the Constitutional Court directly to review a report on his conduct, in the alleged cover-up of a robbery of thousands of dollars from his Limpopo farm.

The party on Monday filed its opposition to Ramaphosa’s review application of the Section 89 panel report.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will be voting on whether or not to adopt the report by an independent panel and to take the next step in the impeachment process.

The ATM said that the president was not fairly nor accurately representing the findings of the Parliament-appointed independent panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

Besides, the party argues, the report is not reviewable because it’s merely recommendatory in nature and neither final nor binding in nature.

The ATM said that it was for Parliament to decide whether or not to adopt the report and the president should not be pre-empting Parliament by asking the court to set the report aside.

The ATM’s Vuyo Zungula said that the president had also not satisfied the high bar for setting aside conduct on the basis of irrationality.

Zungula said that the president has sought to impugn the independent panel’s report by selectively quoting portions of it, out of context.

It also believes that the report is not reviewable because it makes no final decision, and therefore is not capable of being reviewed and set aside.

Last week, Parliament’s legal unit advised the Speaker that this court application in no way prevented Parliament from carrying out its duties on Tuesday, to determine whether or not to continue with the impeachment process.