As heavy rain continues, Joburg EMS concerned over Jukskei River levels

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are once again concerned about the high levels of the Jukskei River as heavy rains continue in Gauteng.

The river runs through Alexandra where structures have been flooded in the past due to the rising river.

The province has received excessive rain over the past few weeks, with no end in sight to the downpours.

In Snake Park, some residents told EWN that their homes have been totally ruined.

Emergency management are keeping their eyes on the areas around Sandton, Alexandra, Diepsloot, Ivory Park and Soweto. Residents of Snake Park in Soweto have been battling to clear water from their homes after they were flooded last week.

And added to this, the bodies of 15 people were recovered last week after they were swept away during a baptism in Bramley Park due to the heavy rains.

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services have since called off their rescue operations for a three-month-old baby who was amongst those swept away during the baptism.

Joburg EMS teams have resumed with the search for more church members who were swept away by flash floods in the Jukskei River during a baptism at the weekend. It's understood that the congregants were aged from as young as 3 months to 60 years old.





The search for a three-month-old baby who was swept away by a flash flood during a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei river over the weekend is underway this morning.

Emergency Management's Nana Kgiba said that the water levels in the Jukskei River remained very high.

"We will be continuously checking and alerting the people around the riverbanks if we find any flooding alerts from the South African Weather Services. We are urging drivers to drive carefully and keep a safe distance."

The SA Weather Service has warned that the downpours will continue in Gauteng, with a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms throughout.