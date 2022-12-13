Go

Anele Mdoda's father praised for building school in their village

The land the school is being built on is the same land Mdoda’s father received his grade one education in a hut.

Anele Mdoda 947 supplied
13 December 2022 14:01

CAPE TOWN - TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda’s father, Patilizwe, is building a school in their village Tsolo, in Eastern Cape.

Mdoda joined forces with her father on the project, posting on social media that brands she works with have come on board to assist them.

"My dad built the school. I am just adding curtains," Mdoda said.

Social media users have lauded the efforts of the father-daughter duo, describing it as black excellence.

