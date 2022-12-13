Anele Mdoda's father praised for building school in their village

The land the school is being built on is the same land Mdoda’s father received his grade one education in a hut.

CAPE TOWN - TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda’s father, Patilizwe, is building a school in their village Tsolo, in Eastern Cape.

The land the school is being built on is the same land Mdoda’s father received his grade one education in a hut.

The school my father is building in our village. Ncembu kuTsolo. My father attended grade 1 in a hut on the very ground he has built this school on. Some brands I work with have come on board like, LEGO bricks will be doing the Early Childhood Development center for us💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/kX2HA6DNd8 ' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 11, 2022

Mdoda joined forces with her father on the project, posting on social media that brands she works with have come on board to assist them.

"My dad built the school. I am just adding curtains," Mdoda said.

Social media users have lauded the efforts of the father-daughter duo, describing it as black excellence.

Big ups to your dad 👏🏾👏🏾 ' Cyprian (@iamcyprian) December 11, 2022

This is so beautiful. 😭🙏❤️🙌🏿 ' Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) December 12, 2022

when celebrities use their influence to make a positive impact in people's lives👌🏼Well done to you and tata. ' Cllr_Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) December 11, 2022

This is one of the important things that south africa needs

Rural development - not building shopping centres in our rural areas ONLY - The whole nineyards of schools, government departments, bigger health care facilities etc. to decentralise economic activities AND ' Solly (@SLYkiddster) December 11, 2022

This is commendable... Wish this attracts all the necessary financial attention to you guys to push for more projects like this. EC deserves better especially for a province that produced two presidents that seemed put not so much effort in developing it. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ ' Melo® ¦🇿🇦 (@TumeloKganare) December 13, 2022

That’s called paying it forward for the next generation. Huge positive impact ' DrTlhabano (@david_tlhabano) December 11, 2022