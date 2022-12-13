ANC with EFF backing oust Philani Mavundla as eThekwini deputy mayor

Mavundla's removal comes after the ANC's Yolanda Young submitted a motion against him during a council sitting on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) with the backing of the Economic Freedom Fighters ousted Philani Mavundla as the eThekwini deputy mayor.

This marks an end to the coalition between the ANC and the Abantu Batho Congress in the eThekwini municipality.

She claimed that increasing tensions between Mavundla and ANC members in the city's executive committee are caused publicity and poor service delivery.

Philani Mavundla approached the Durban High Court on Monday after hearing that the ANC had planned to oust him on Tuesday.

While the court ruled in his favour to interdict the motion against him, council Speaker Thabani Nyawose allowed councillors to vote for Young's submission.

Nyawose's decision came after the municipality's head of legal Malusi Mhlongo made this statement: "The application for this interdict was moved before even the motion came into existence. That is one of the reasons why our legal team submitted that the application before court was premature."

Mavundla threatened to legally challenge his removal.