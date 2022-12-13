ANC urged to include leaders from its youth league in top 6

Party members who have spoken to Eyewitness News ahead of the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference this month say this could help rebuild the party’s mass appeal ahead of the 2024 national and provincial government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - There are new calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to ensure a transformed top six structure that includes leaders from its post-1994 youth league generation after this year’s leadership vote.

Party members who have spoken to Eyewitness News ahead of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference this month said that this could help rebuild the party’s mass appeal ahead of the 2024 national and provincial government elections.

The party’s leadership elections could see fresh talent emerge from the party’s post-1994 youth league generation.

Ronald Lamola, David Masondo, Oscar Mabuyane , Mdumiseni Ntuli and Pule Mabe are some of the former ANC youth league leaders who have been nominated for senior positions within the ANC.

The party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive member and former ANC youth league chairperson in eThekwini, Jomo Sibiya: "This is the beginning of a new era for the ANC. Personally, I believe that for those who have been leading the ANC since 1994, this should be their last term in office."

He said that the ANC runs the risk of losing relevance if it failed to ensure the inclusion of young leaders in its top structures.

"If the ANC is left behind, then the world will simply go on without the ANC."

Sibiya’s view is shared by the league’s former Mpumalanga provincial chairperson, Clarence Maseko.

"As former youth leaguers, we’ve targeted all top positions but we know that we cannot get them all. But if the likes of Ronald Lamola, Mdumiseni Ntuli and David Masondo are elected, we’d be satisfied that all generations have been accommodated," Maseko said.

He added that the ANC would lose the 2024 national and provincial government elections if it excluded younger leaders.

"You need a society that reflects its demographics in totality. When you look at the leadership of the ANC right now, they are averaging the ages of 60 and 70. This tells you that they are not necessarily going to be around 10 years from now, so, we need to start preparing now for such."

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that so far, former youth league leaders had not shown a united front, posing a threat to their ability to effect real change in the ANC if they were elected in the party’s top structures.

"They have not expressed themselves in a way that says they have a distinct agenda that could take the ANC forward," Mathekga said.

Mathekga said that former youth league leaders could not solely depend on their age for mass appeal, adding that they need to bring about fresh ideas.

"If you listen to some of the young leaders today, you might think that you are listening to elderly leaders because they're not exciting. Why? Because they have not been able to break through the thinking within a party that is just traditionalist to a certain extent."

But Xolani Dube, another political analyst, has cautioned against high hopes being placed on former ANC youth league leaders.

"They are not new in the ANC. These are the people who were previously given tasks by the ANC and failed in some instances," Dube said.

Sandile Swana, also a political analyst, added that younger leaders in the ANC also needed to demonstrate an ability to address the country’s big challenges.

"The ANC has never been able to answer the question of electricity supply in South Africa, so we need these young people to table a plan and timetable with resources to say this is how we are going to address load shedding in the country," Swana said.

The ANC elective conference is expected to take place from 16 to 20 December, with over 4,000 delegates expected to participate.