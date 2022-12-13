ANC's electoral reform up for debate at national elective conference

The ANC proposed changes to its Constitution that would allow the organisation’s almost 700,000 members to vote for leaders at national, provincial and regional conferences.

CAPE TOWN - The way the African National Congress (ANC) votes for its members will be discussed at the party's national elective conference, which gets underway on Friday.

The ANC proposed changes to its Constitution that would allow the organisation’s almost 700,000 members to vote for leaders at national, provincial and regional conferences.

The party’s electoral processes came under the spotlight ahead of another watershed national conference.

The current voting practice only allows delegates to represent branches that have more than 100 members.

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka said the one-member-one-vote system was not given much attention adding that this would take away power from the party’s elite if it would be put into practice.

“It would be an exercise in eliminating the power of the party elites if it were to be pursued. And my view is that that’s precisely why there was no follow-through on it until now... the ANC in Eastern Cape raised this in the lead-up to the first Nasrec conference.

“When the Eastern Cape first raised that I thought, ‘wow this is a revolutionary idea’. And its effect would be that no politician would have an overbearing power over processes of the party if one-member-one-vote can be implemented."

On curbing the influence of money and slate politics, Mtimka said the CR17 bank statements made people more careful about how they raise money and who they raise it from.

He went on to say that he doubted it would disappear as a practice within the party.