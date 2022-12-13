ANC must resist attempts to privatise Eskom - Mkhize

The issue of Eskom and other state-owned entities are going to be put up for discussion in the ANC’s upcoming national elective conference this Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize said that the party must resist any attempts to privatise embattled state power utility, Eskom.

The issue of Eskom and other state-owned entities are going to be put up for discussion in the ANC’s upcoming national elective conference this Friday.

Mkhize said that the policy of the ANC had always been pro-nationalisation and the recent struggles of Eskom should not change that.

He said that Eskom should not go the way of South African Airways (SAA) and Denel – two state entities that were sold to private firms this year.

"If Eskom was a private entity in 1994, how many of us would have had enough money to get electricity in the villages and rural areas, mud houses and thatch houses? How many of us would be able to get free basic services? This African National Congress is here to support the poor and therefore the way we do things, it must be clear who our major client is - those people whose lives must be improved."