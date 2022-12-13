ACSA expects to see a recovery in passenger volumes in 2023

Acsa on Tuesday briefed the media on its preparations for the festive season peak period.

CAPE TOWN - Following a challenging two years that saw the aviation industry severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) expects to see a recovery in passenger volumes and movements to return to near pre-pandemic levels during this year's peak season.

Officials assured passengers they're gearing up for the holiday season and are ready to handle the millions of people expected to pass through airports.

Acsa's CEO, Mpumi Mpofu said: "Overall, we are very pleased with how we've responded to what has really been a difficult period. The figures that we provide you with from Airports Council International show that global travel overall is expected to recover by 2024," she said.

Mpofu further explained how recovery trends differ across the world: "The regional disparities of this recovery indicate North America and South America have recovered significantly and will be at 100% recovery in 2023 was Africa, Europe will be recovering in 2024, Asia and Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia are lagging behind because of the resurgence of COVID in China and the result of lockdown that were experienced in that region."