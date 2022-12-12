Vote on adoption of Section 89 panel report to be open affair: Parly Speaker

Mapisa-Nqakula said by its nature that Parliament is a highly politicised space.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday rejected the African Transformation Movement (ATM)'s second request for a secret ballot in tomorrow’s vote on whether to continue with an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But in a letter to the party, she said she doesn’t believe the atmosphere is so toxic or highly charged that Members of Parliament (MPs) will be prevented from exercising their vote in accordance with their conscience, through an open voting procedure.

Mapisa-Nqakula said this is borne out of the various views that have been freely and publicly expressed in recent days.

She said she has a constitutional responsibility to ensure an environment of accountability while maintaining transparency and openness.

For these reasons, she can’t accede to the ATM’s request for a secret ballot.

Meanwhile, African National Congress presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize said the party's MPs must be free to apply their minds regarding the Section 89 independent panel report on Phala Phala.

The report found that president Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office regarding his conduct in the burglary at his game farm.

Last week the ANC's national executive committee resolved that its parliamentary caucus will vote against the adoption of the report.

Ramaphosa has since approached the Constitution Court to review the findings in the report and have them set aside.

Speaking at a campaign event in Soweto - Mkhize said MPs should not be intimidated to vote a particular way.