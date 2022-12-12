Soweto ANC throws weight behind presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize

ANC Zone 5 chairperson Siyabonga Masiza said the party was in a fractured state as it's in the grip of factionalism.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Soweto said it believes that Zweli Mkhize was the only candidate that could unite the party.

On Monday, party members in the zone invited the presidential hopeful to the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall to address them on his plans for the party.

Mkhize received 64 branch nominations in Gauteng, compared to 193 for Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, branches in Soweto are convinced that he would emerge as the party’s leader in its upcoming 55th national elective conference dubbed Nasrec 2.

Masiza said the fractured party is struggling to pay employees and its leagues with no formal structures.

The chairperson, who will be a voting delegate in the national elective conference, said Mkhize would bring peace and stability to the ANC.

“We expect him to look at the policies that are recently approved by the current leadership, which is amongst others the party funding act which is killing the ANC. We must then find a way of how we review this decision.”

He said the Political Party Funding Act, which requires parties to disclose their donors and places limitations on donations, negatively impacted the party’s ability to raise funds.