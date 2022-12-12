South Africa’s top Google searches for 2022 revealed

Every year the global search engine releases data showing all the information and questions that users were looking to be answered.

CAPE TOWN - Google has released its Year in Search results for 2022.

This year, the world searched “can i change” more than ever. From changing careers to seeking new outlooks on life, people are finding ways to reimagine themselves and reshape the world around them. Explore more trends from the year → https://t.co/8lKRIAlq23. pic.twitter.com/d98V6ej482 ' Google (@Google) December 8, 2022

So, what were South Africans’ top searches this year?

We start with the category "Loss", where Mzani’s top three searches were for music mogul, Riky Rick, who died in February, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at the age of 96, and local actor/director, Patrick Shai, who died in January.

The top trending search term in Mzansi for this year was SDR (Social Relief of Distress Grant) Status Check, followed by the web-based word guessing game, Wordle, and coming up in third place was Climate Change.

For entertainment lovers, the top searched TV show was Big Brother Mzansi, with Wednesday and Stranger Things, taking second and third place respectively.

In the category of the top searched people, American rapper/actor Jaden Smith, his father Will Smith together with Chris Rock for that Oscars slap, and Johnny Depp for winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard took the top three places.

