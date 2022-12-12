SA's goal is to achieve long-term energy security, says Ramaphosa

South Africans have had to deal with bouts of load shedding up to Stage 6 during Ramaphosa's term of office.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is likely to experience bouts of load shedding as it prepares for its 55th National Conference dubbed Nasrec 2.

South Africans have had to deal with bouts of load shedding up to Stage 6 during Ramaphosa's term of office.

Ramaphosa is the leading candidate in the race for President.

Energy security is likely to be a major issue of discussion at the elective conference.

In 2022, South Africa experienced its worst rounds of load shedding ever.

Eskom's aging fleet, regular breakdowns and insufficient capacity have plunged the country into hours of darkness almost daily, compromising businesses and battering an already ailing economy.

Both Ramaphosa and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe are working to remain in the key positions they hold as officials in the ANC.

While Ramaphosa has his eye set on a second term as ANC president, Mantashe is competing to be re-elected as its national chairperson.

But the leadership position of both men has been marred by the energy crisis never seen by South Africa before.

For the first time since the country started experiencing load shedding in 2007, Ramaphosa held an address just for the blackouts on Monday.

"To ensure that these measures are implemented in a coordinated manner, I have established a National Energy Crisis Committee. The committee is chaired by the director general in The Presidency and brings together all the departments and entities involved in the provision of electricity," said the first citizen.

"Our ultimate objective is to achieve long-term security so that we never have to experience electricity shortage again."

But since the announcement of stage 6 load shedding in July - the most severe stage South Africa has ever experienced - the country's been plunged into various stages of darkness every single week without fail.

The ANC will adopt new resolutions and review some of its policies at the end of its December conference that will take place from 16 - 20 December 2022.