Real-world data needed to measure uptake of new HIV prevention jab - scientists

The new injection has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority after being trialed in the country for the past year.

JOHANNESBURG - Scientists say real-world data is needed to measure uptake of the new HIV prevention jab.

The new injection has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) after being trialed in the country for the past year.

Adherence for the two-monthly jab has shown promising results in the trial.

There are 200,000 new HIV infections every year, 130,000 of whom are women aged between 15 and 24.

The anti-retroviral drug, which works to suppress the virus in an infected person, works slightly differently in HIV prevention.

Here, it protects your cells from HIV and also prevents the virus from replicating.

But it’s not a cure and strict adherence to the two-monthly vaccine is required to maintain that protection.

In the US, it carries a US$4,800 (approximately R84,000) price tag.

The SA government and the drug maker, ViiV Healthcare are yet to enter into price negotiations.

But scientists and activists predict it will cost R700 per injection.