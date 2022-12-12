Ramaphosa beats re-election drum as ANC gears up for national conference

Cyril Ramaphosa is up for re-election this week when the ANC holds its 55th national elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has entered its final week of preparation in the run-up to its national conference in a few days.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa returns to Nasrec, almost a shadow of the man he was five years ago when his election as party president symbolised hope for the nation and the ANC's future.

Instead, he has the Phala Phala scandal hanging over his head, frustrated citizens who complain about the rising cost of living, power outages and an ANC that continues to tear itself apart.

His has been dubbed by some as the new dawn that failed to rise.

'Thuma mina', the song by the late icon Hugh Masekela was part and parcel of the so-called "Ramaphoria" when Ramaphosa took over the reins from Jacob Zuma as head of state.

But many of the expectations linked with the businessman have not materialised, with some now claiming that his new dawn had failed to take shape.

The University of Pretoria's Dr Sithembile Mbete said that while Ramaphosa had been decisive on some issues, on other matters he simply fell short.

These include his attempts to build state capacity and his renewal and unity project in the ANC.

"This idea that he needed to unify the ANC before pursuing his agenda has actually failed him," Mbete said.

