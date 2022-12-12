Phalatse, City Power ask Eskom to exempt Joburg from blackouts for 72 hours

The Gauteng Environment and Infrastructure Services Department said that while the continuous rainfall posed a challenge, the rolling power cuts made it hard for city power to effectively attend to these outages.

JOHANNESBURG - As City Power battles to restore electricity amid flooding in some parts of Johannesburg, Eskom has been called on to exempt the city from power cuts for three days.

Over 4,000 calls were logged as a result of the heavy rains last week.

Residents have had to endure extra hours of no electricity outside the scheduled rolling power cuts.

The Department's Michael Sun said that the request was submitted by the city's executive mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

"It cannot be worked on when there is no power and cable theft increases during blackouts. Mpho Phalatse has, on behalf of City Power, submitted an urgent request to Eskom from exclusion from load shedding for a period of 72hrs so City Power can tackle their increasing backlog," Sun said.

At the same time, he has condemned the recent attack on City Power technicians who were attending to an outage in Jeppestown.

The technicians were robbed of cell phones and personal items.

Sun has urged communities to ensure the safety of City Power staff as well as the city's electricity infrastructure.

"Threats and intimidation of technicians are reported daily. To vandalise infrastructure such as the mini substation to vent the anger of power outages will only delay restoration even longer and put hundreds of other residents in the dark," Sun said.