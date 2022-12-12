Phala Phala scandal not rattling SA's diplomatic ties, says Naledi Pandor

President Cyril Ramaphosa is embroiled in a multi-million-rand scandal linked to the theft of foreign currency on his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, on Monday said the uncertainty about President Cyril Ramaphosa's political future did not rattle diplomatic ties.

Ramaphosa is embroiled in a multi-million-rand scandal linked to the theft of foreign currency on his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

He has since decided to take the damaging report on review despite growing pressure for him to resign following its release.

Pandor said that the president would still be the country's first citizen in 2023 regardless of the looming crisis in office.

She appeared to back Ramaphosa at a media briefing on the country’s foreign policy and progress on diplomatic affairs.

While the country's political uncertainty recently spooked the markets, Pandor appeared optimistic that Ramaphosa would weather the storm.

The minister, who is also a national executive committee member in the African National Congress, provided her view on the matter just days before the governing party kicked off its national elective conference in Nasrec.

Ramaphosa is set to learn his fate on Tuesday when the National Assembly debates the report.

If the numbers are not in his favour the house will adopt the report - which could set the ball in motion for an impeachment process.