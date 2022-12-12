Parliament security and justice committee adopts report on anti-terrorism bill

The bill would be implemented to prevent acts of terrorism in the country and to avoid being greylisted.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's select committee on security and justice adopted its report on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill.

The committee received six written submissions and held public hearings on 7 and 8 December.

The bill seeks to align with internationally adopted standards on offences related to terrorist training, joining and the establishment of terrorist organisations.

It will also empower the Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to issue search warrants for vehicles, persons and premises suspected of acts of terrorism.

The chairperson of the select committee on security and justice, Shahidabibi Shaikh, said they were aware of the "dire consequences" of South Africa being potentially greylisted and the importance of processing the bill timeously.

Shaikh said this could have adverse economic consequences for trade and transactions with other countries.

The committee said it considers the bill a well-considered and effective piece of legislation that is in line with international laws.