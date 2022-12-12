NPA concerned over asset-stripping at Gupta-linked optimum mine

It's the NPA's highest value preservation order it's sought to date.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) fears the stripping of assets at the Gupta-owned optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga amid ongoing attempts to stop the state from seizing control over it.

The NPA told Parliament's Justice Committee on Monday that it was also disappointed by the National Union of Mineworkers' Num) role in trying to block attempts to seize the proceeds of corruption.

It's the NPA's contention that the Gupta brothers bought the mine through their Tegeta mining company with ill-gotten gains from the State.

The NPA was granted a freezing order for the Gupta-owned mine in March.

But the next step in the process to recover assets linked to state capture is being thwarted by the business rescue practitioners who have controlled the mine since 2018.

Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba said the Num's also stalling matters.

"For them to now turn back and oppose the application, it's not in accordance with the initial stance they've taken. This matter is something that can be flagged with Congress of South African Trade Unions in terms of these contradictory positions that we find."

Rabaji-Rasethaba said small pit mining impacts the curator's ability to preserve the assets at the operation.

"We are headed for a full-blown fight with the BRPS because we are now concerned with the erosion of value."

It's estimated that small pit operators have earned R6 billion from contract mining.