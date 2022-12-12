NASGB wants cell phones banned at schools in wake of matric cheating allegations

The Basic Education Department is investigating allegations of cheating in the matric exams involving more than 1,000 pupils from six provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) says children should not be allowed to bring cell phones to schools.

Most of the pupils are believed to be from Mpumalanga.

It's been alleged that the learners paid teachers up to R1,500 to join WhatsApp groups to get answers during the exams.

National secretary at the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye, said that strict cellphone policies at schools were needed.

"This thing must not happen because we will hold them responsible as well. It means that now the must be a clear policy that says no child brings a cell phone into the school. We still emphasise that national association is seriously emphasising that."