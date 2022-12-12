Go

Moroccan soccer player’s victory dance with mom goes viral

Moroccan soccer player Sofiane Boufal invited his mother onto the pitch to celebrate their country’s historic win against Portugal at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Screenshot: boxtobox/YouTube
12 December 2022 15:11

Cape Town - The most beautiful scene at a Football World Cup.

That is how social media users have described the moment between Moroccan soccer player Sofiane Boufal and his mother after he invited her onto the pitch for a celebratory victory dance.

The Atlas Lions made history on Saturday when they became the first African and Arab country to reach a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup 2022, after defeating Portugal 1-0.

