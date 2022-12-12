Moroccan soccer player’s victory dance with mom goes viral
Moroccan soccer player Sofiane Boufal invited his mother onto the pitch to celebrate their country’s historic win against Portugal at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
Cape Town - The most beautiful scene at a Football World Cup.
That is how social media users have described the moment between Moroccan soccer player Sofiane Boufal and his mother after he invited her onto the pitch for a celebratory victory dance.
Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mom
The Atlas Lions made history on Saturday when they became the first African and Arab country to reach a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup 2022, after defeating Portugal 1-0.
Mom over everyone in life...
This is #SofianeBoufal celebrating with his mom. Imagine the moment, the ambience and feel the emotions.
Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mom ♥️
Whoever came up with the idea of family joining and celebrating together on the pitch got it spot on!
Sofiane Boufal of Morocco celebrating with his mom after the final whistle!
#MARPOR #Morocco
It warms our hearts seeing Sofiane Boufal dancing with his mom.
“The purest of love can only be found in the heart of a mother” ❤️' Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) December 11, 2022
Sofiane Boufal’s mother would have seen his hardwork, breakdowns & now celebrating the success together 💫
#FIFAWorldCup #MARPOR #PORMAR #Morocco