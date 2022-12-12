More rain forecast for the majority of SA this week

South African Weather Service forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said that the majority of the country could expect rainfall this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Don’t pack away your umbrellas just yet.

Gauteng was hit by severe storms last week.

Violent hail, heavy downpours and strong winds wreaked havoc, damaging cars and infrastructure and causing flooding in some areas.

And as we head into a new week, the South African Weather Service says that there’s more inclement weather on the way.

This with a cut-off low approaching.

The central and eastern parts of the country are expected to bear the brunt but Chiloane said that throughout the week there’s a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng as well as in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and parts of the North West and the Western cape.

This comes with a warning of possible localised flooding.

In the event of flooding, members of the public are advised to remain indoors and off the roads, not to try and cross rivers when the water is more than ankle-deep and not to drive on water-logged roads.