Mmamoloko Kubayi appeals for state of disaster for GP after continued storms

The minister made the call during an oversight visit to Soweto on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, appealed for the declaration of a provincial state of disaster in Gauteng amid heavy downpours.

She said the declaration of a provincial state of disaster would unlock funding to help affected residents.

Gauteng experienced torrential rains for over a week.

The Gauteng Department of Public Safety said 269 structures were destroyed on Friday and Saturday, while sinkholes appeared in roads, and bridges were swept away.

In Dobsonville, Soweto, 48 people were left homeless after 10 houses including shacks were destroyed.

However, Kubayi believes that the number of affected households is much higher.

“If you look at just only Meadowlands, it's 400. You look around here, we are estimating around 100 houses. You look at the Kliptown area, it’s [144] and [in Protea South it’s 1,086] … So, you can see we’re almost going towards 2,000 [affected households].”

Kubayi said the government will rebuild houses for residents who recently lost their homes.

The City of Johannesburg's Disaster Management Centre said they collaborated with City Power, Social Development and other entities to provide support and relief to those affected.