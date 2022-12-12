Masemola: More boots on ground will assist with anti-crime fight over holidays

Law enforcement officials are set to deploy 10,000 newly trained police officers across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that more boots on the ground would assist in combating crime this festive season.

Masemola said that those who would be deployed included legal experts, criminologists, and forensic investigation graduates.

During a briefing on the police safer festive season operations last week, Masemola said that the police would be focusing on six priority areas.

These include crowd control, police visibility and border surveillance.

"The injection of new blood within our ranks will go a long way in assisting the SAPS to heighten and enhance police visibility. These members are being deployed to bolster crime prevention efforts as the country prepares to usher in the peak of the festive season," said national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.