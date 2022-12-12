Law reform could change way political assassins are sentenced - law expert

A legal expert says while it’s unlikely the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) will overrule the Constitutional Court on the Janusz Walus matter, law reform could change the way political assassins are sentenced in the future.

After 29 years behind bars, Walus - the man who killed SACP secretary-general Chris Hani in 1993 - was last week released from prison on parole.

This is in line with a Constitutional Court ruling handed down in November, ordering Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to free him.

On the back of an unsuccessful attempt to get the country’s apex court to rescind its order, the SACP and Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, are now turning to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Advocate Paul Hoffman believes the SACP and Limpho Hani’s chances of success at the commission are slim, saying the matter’s gone through all the country's courts and describing the November judgment as “unexceptionable”.

However, he said that they could lobby Parliament for a law change to provide indeterminate sentences for cold-blooded political assassins like Walus.

"This means that after 25 or 30 or however many years, the judge says the accused person is brought back to court and at that stage, a decision is made as to whether the punishment was adequate, whether parole should be given or whether the punishment meted out was to be extended."

Walus was initially sentenced to death but after the death sentence was abolished in South Africa, this was commuted to life.

Had he been given an indeterminate sentence, though, Hoffman says the SACP and Limpho Hani would have been in a stronger position to fight his release.

"It would have been open to the SACP and Mrs Hani and anybody else who’s interested to place information before the court showing he has not repented, he has not reformed, that rehabilitation has been impossible in his case, that he’s still as dangerous as he was back then."