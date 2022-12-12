KZN disaster management urges province to take precaution amidst flooding fears

The province was hit by large floods in April and May with damage to infrastructure worth an estimated R25 billion.

DURBAN - Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert as the province continues to experience heavy rains amid fears that the region could face another flood disaster.

Thousands of people were left destitute and around 460 people died because of the floods.

The hardest hit eThekwini is, once again, at risk of being affected by localised flooding.

Since it began raining on Sunday evening many roads that were previously damaged by the flooding were affected again.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) warned residents living in areas prone to water-related disasters to take precautions as they stood the risk of being hit by flash floods.